NevaCoin (NEVA) Hits One Day Volume of $1.00

NevaCoin (CURRENCY:NEVA) traded 7.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 21st. NevaCoin has a total market capitalization of $18,156.00 and $1.00 worth of NevaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, NevaCoin has traded up 4.9% against the U.S. dollar. One NevaCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0041 or 0.00000047 BTC on exchanges including YoBit, Trade Satoshi and Cryptopia.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001889 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded 49.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC.

VideoCoin (VID) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0434 or 0.00000501 BTC.

PeepCoin (PCN) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ARBITRAGE (ARB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Harvest Masternode Coin (HC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000136 BTC.

CryptoWorldX Token (CWXT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Axiom (AXIOM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000108 BTC.

About NevaCoin

NEVA uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 7th, 2016. NevaCoin’s total supply is 4,459,170 coins. NevaCoin’s official Twitter account is @nevacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . NevaCoin’s official website is nevacoin.net

NevaCoin Coin Trading

NevaCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, YoBit and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NevaCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NevaCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NevaCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

