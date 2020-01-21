Alexander’s, Inc. (NYSE:ALX) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Alexander’s, Inc. (NYSE:ALX) has been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation.

Brokers have set a twelve-month consensus price target of $360.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Alexander’s an industry rank of 172 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Get Alexander's alerts:

NYSE:ALX opened at $349.32 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $329.47 and a 200 day moving average of $348.64. The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.17 and a beta of 0.36. Alexander’s has a 1-year low of $311.77 and a 1-year high of $394.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70, a current ratio of 12.91 and a quick ratio of 12.91.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 27th will be given a $4.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 24th. This represents a $18.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.15%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Alexander’s by 35.3% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in Alexander’s by 237.4% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 604 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Alexander’s in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,067,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Alexander’s in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $537,000. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Alexander’s by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,628 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $567,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.11% of the company’s stock.

Alexander’s Company Profile

Alexander’s, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in leasing, managing, development and redeveloping its properties. Its operating properties are located in the greater New York City metropolitan area. The company was founded on May 16, 1955 and is headquartered in Paramus, NJ.

Recommended Story: Percentage Gainers

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Alexander’s (ALX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Alexander's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexander's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.