EDRCoin (EDRC) Price Hits $0.0168 on Exchanges

EDRCoin (CURRENCY:EDRC) traded down 2.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 21st. During the last seven days, EDRCoin has traded 5.1% lower against the US dollar. One EDRCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0168 or 0.00000194 BTC on major exchanges including CoinExchange, Cryptopia and YoBit. EDRCoin has a market capitalization of $49,100.00 and approximately $18.00 worth of EDRCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Distributed Credit Chain (DCC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0554 or 0.00000639 BTC.

Qbao (QBT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Pascal Lite (PASL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000177 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000033 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Cybereits (CRE) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Fonziecoin (FONZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000013 BTC.

EDRCoin Coin Profile

EDRCoin (EDRC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 22nd, 2016. EDRCoin’s total supply is 3,669,691 coins and its circulating supply is 2,931,224 coins. EDRCoin’s official Twitter account is @EDRCoinOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . EDRCoin’s official website is www.edrcoin.cash

Buying and Selling EDRCoin

EDRCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, YoBit and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EDRCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EDRCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EDRCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

