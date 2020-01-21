Games Workshop Group PLC (LON:GAW) Plans Dividend of GBX 45

Games Workshop Group PLC (LON:GAW) declared a dividend on Tuesday, January 14th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 23rd will be given a dividend of GBX 45 ($0.59) per share on Monday, March 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 23rd. This is an increase from Games Workshop Group’s previous dividend of $35.00. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

LON:GAW opened at GBX 6,810 ($89.58) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 6,125.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 5,125.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.52, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market cap of $2.23 billion and a PE ratio of 27.84. Games Workshop Group has a 1-year low of GBX 2,785 ($36.64) and a 1-year high of GBX 7,125 ($93.73).

Games Workshop Group (LON:GAW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 14th. The company reported GBX 145.90 ($1.92) earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Games Workshop Group will post 17600.0001608 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Peel Hunt boosted their price objective on shares of Games Workshop Group from GBX 5,000 ($65.77) to GBX 7,000 ($92.08) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th.

In related news, insider Kevin Rountree bought 107 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 5,022 ($66.06) per share, for a total transaction of £5,373.54 ($7,068.59).

About Games Workshop Group

Games Workshop Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, distributes, and retails miniature figures and games in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Asia. The company offers games under the Warhammer: Age of Sigmar and Warhammer 40,000 names; Middle-earth battle games; book and box games; Blood Bowl and Necromunda standalone systems; and paint and tabletop miniatures support products.

