Jeld-Wen (NYSE:JELD) Upgraded to “Overweight” by Wells Fargo & Co

Jeld-Wen (NYSE:JELD) was upgraded by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage presently has a $30.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $18.00. Wells Fargo & Co‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 20.82% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on JELD. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Jeld-Wen in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Jeld-Wen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Jeld-Wen from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 14th. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Jeld-Wen from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Jeld-Wen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Jeld-Wen presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.73.

JELD stock opened at $24.83 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.70, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 2.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. Jeld-Wen has a 12 month low of $15.33 and a 12 month high of $25.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.41.

Jeld-Wen (NYSE:JELD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Jeld-Wen had a return on equity of 17.68% and a net margin of 2.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Jeld-Wen will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Jeld-Wen in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $247,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Jeld-Wen by 186.9% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 125,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,411,000 after purchasing an additional 81,439 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Jeld-Wen by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,645 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in Jeld-Wen in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,114,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Jeld-Wen by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 76,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 947 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.07% of the company’s stock.

Jeld-Wen Company Profile

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc manufactures and sells doors and windows primarily in North America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; and wood, vinyl, and aluminum windows.

