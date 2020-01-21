Prime-XI (PXI) Trading 1.1% Higher Over Last Week

Posted by on Jan 21st, 2020

Prime-XI (CURRENCY:PXI) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 21st. One Prime-XI coin can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit and Cryptopia. Prime-XI has a market cap of $1,900.00 and $1.00 worth of Prime-XI was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Prime-XI has traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

  • Polis (POLIS) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00009682 BTC.
  • Davinci Coin (DAC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000019 BTC.
  • PAC Global (PAC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.
  • ArcticCoin (ARC) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000513 BTC.
  • Aston (ATX) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.
  • Startcoin (START) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000029 BTC.
  • Pura (PURA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.
  • Uro (URO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000536 BTC.
  • Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded 42.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000017 BTC.
  • Adzcoin (ADZ) traded down 18% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Prime-XI Profile

Prime-XI is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 20th, 2014. Prime-XI’s total supply is 21,931,815 coins. The official website for Prime-XI is primexi.com. Prime-XI’s official Twitter account is @OfficialPXI and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Prime-XI Coin Trading

Prime-XI can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prime-XI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Prime-XI should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Prime-XI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

$0.55 Earnings Per Share Expected for HD Supply Holdings Inc This Quarter
-$0.01 EPS Expected for Rapid7 Inc This Quarter
Franklin Street Properties Corp. Declares $0.09 Quarterly Dividend
$0.78 Earnings Per Share Expected for Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc This Quarter
Paypal Holdings Inc Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.83 Per Share
Puma VCT 11 PLC to Issue Dividend of GBX 6 on February 10th
