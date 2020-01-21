Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) Coverage Initiated at BMO Capital Markets

Equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) in a research note issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm set a “market perform” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 10.00% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine cut Ceridian HCM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Ceridian HCM from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Citigroup upgraded Ceridian HCM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, October 25th. Barclays set a $52.00 price objective on Ceridian HCM and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective (up previously from $65.00) on shares of Ceridian HCM in a report on Monday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.53.

NYSE CDAY opened at $72.73 on Tuesday. Ceridian HCM has a fifty-two week low of $37.05 and a fifty-two week high of $73.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.76. The stock has a market cap of $10.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 119.23 and a beta of 1.61.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.04. Ceridian HCM had a return on equity of 2.24% and a net margin of 11.34%. The business had revenue of $202.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Ceridian HCM will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Lisa M. Sterling sold 15,058 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.21, for a total value of $1,057,222.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Cannae Holdings, Inc. sold 5,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.08, for a total value of $265,400,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 26.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 31.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,864,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,007,000 after acquiring an additional 3,312,089 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 32.4% in the 3rd quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 8,434,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,396,000 after acquiring an additional 2,064,472 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 30.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,487,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,674,000 after acquiring an additional 1,531,004 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Ceridian HCM by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,913,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,271,000 after buying an additional 647,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY increased its position in Ceridian HCM by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,562,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,621,000 after buying an additional 195,002 shares in the last quarter. 82.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud platform, which offers scalable and straightforward payroll and HR solutions.

