Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. (NYSE:FMS) Raised to “Buy” at Jefferies Financial Group

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. (NYSE:FMS) was upgraded by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage currently has a $44.50 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 18.35% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on FMS. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Redburn Partners reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. ValuEngine cut shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.55.

Shares of FMS opened at $37.60 on Tuesday. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. has a one year low of $31.63 and a one year high of $42.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of $36.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.60. The stock has a market cap of $22.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.86, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. (NYSE:FMS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.08. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 9.92%. The company had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.72 billion. Analysts anticipate that Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FMS. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. by 53.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,850,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,700,000 after purchasing an additional 643,494 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. by 1,174.5% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 377,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,692,000 after purchasing an additional 348,201 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. by 87.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 52,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,066,000 after purchasing an additional 24,600 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. by 3.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 624,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,541,000 after purchasing an additional 21,642 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. by 6.7% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 187,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,352,000 after purchasing an additional 11,834 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

About Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA, a kidney dialysis company, provides dialysis care and related services, and other health care services in Germany, the United States, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

