BTC Lite (BTCL) Price Hits $0.0015 on Top Exchanges

BTC Lite (CURRENCY:BTCL) traded 6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 21st. One BTC Lite token can now be purchased for $0.0015 or 0.00000017 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including STEX and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). During the last seven days, BTC Lite has traded 9.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. BTC Lite has a total market cap of $27,551.00 and $2.00 worth of BTC Lite was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00037281 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0473 or 0.00000546 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $471.00 or 0.05429539 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00026776 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00034293 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002593 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.04 or 0.00127234 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001285 BTC.

BTC Lite Token Profile

BTC Lite is a token. It launched on November 27th, 2017. BTC Lite’s total supply is 21,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,700,000 tokens. BTC Lite’s official website is btclite.org . BTC Lite’s official message board is medium.com/@btclite . BTC Lite’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BTC Lite is /r/BTClite and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

BTC Lite Token Trading

BTC Lite can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BTC Lite directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BTC Lite should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BTC Lite using one of the exchanges listed above.

