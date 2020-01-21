Vivid Coin (VIVID) Price Hits $0.0082

Vivid Coin (CURRENCY:VIVID) traded 27.3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 21st. One Vivid Coin coin can now be bought for about $0.0082 or 0.00000095 BTC on popular exchanges. Vivid Coin has a market capitalization of $55,385.00 and approximately $7.00 worth of Vivid Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Vivid Coin has traded down 40.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002729 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $322.63 or 0.03719144 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011555 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.56 or 0.00202395 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000722 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00031203 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.21 or 0.00129227 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Vivid Coin

Vivid Coin’s total supply is 6,958,147 coins and its circulating supply is 6,744,940 coins. Vivid Coin’s official Twitter account is @vividplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Vivid Coin is vividcoin.app/index.php/category/media . Vivid Coin’s official website is vividcoin.app

Vivid Coin Coin Trading

Vivid Coin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vivid Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vivid Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vivid Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

