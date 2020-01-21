IOTW (IOTW) Achieves Market Capitalization of $251,922.00

IOTW (CURRENCY:IOTW) traded up 524.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 21st. In the last week, IOTW has traded 575.7% higher against the dollar. IOTW has a market capitalization of $251,922.00 and $1,009.00 worth of IOTW was traded on exchanges in the last day. One IOTW token can currently be bought for $0.0076 or 0.00000087 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDAX and BitMart.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00037281 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0473 or 0.00000546 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $471.00 or 0.05429539 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00026776 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00034293 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002593 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.04 or 0.00127234 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001285 BTC.

About IOTW

IOTW (IOTW) is a token. Its genesis date was May 22nd, 2018. IOTW’s total supply is 2,560,750,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 33,258,450 tokens. IOTW’s official Twitter account is @IOTW_Official . IOTW’s official website is iotw.io . The official message board for IOTW is medium.com/@anchorvictory/anapp-announces-the-birth-of-an-innovative-blockchain-technology-288c9a6407c7

IOTW Token Trading

IOTW can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMart and IDAX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOTW directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade IOTW should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy IOTW using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

