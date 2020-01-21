Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) Upgraded to “Buy” by Goldman Sachs Group

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) was upgraded by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage currently has a $18.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $16.00. Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 38.78% from the stock’s current price.

AVYA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Avaya from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Avaya in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Avaya from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Avaya in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Avaya from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Avaya presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.88.

Shares of Avaya stock opened at $12.97 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of -2.14 and a beta of 1.58. Avaya has a twelve month low of $9.72 and a twelve month high of $22.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38.

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $726.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $745.50 million. Avaya had a negative net margin of 23.24% and a positive return on equity of 14.49%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Avaya will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVYA. Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in Avaya by 250.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Avaya by 1,113.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 19,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 18,147 shares during the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Avaya in the 2nd quarter valued at about $208,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Avaya by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 3,931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Avaya by 35.6% in the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 25,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 6,636 shares during the last quarter.

Avaya Company Profile

Avaya Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides digital communications products, solutions, and services for businesses worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Products & Solutions, and Services. The Products & Solutions segment offers unified communications and contact center platforms, applications, and devices.

