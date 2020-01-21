Berenberg Bank Begins Coverage on Accenture (NYSE:ACN)

Equities researchers at Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Accenture (NYSE:ACN) in a report issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price target on the information technology services provider’s stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 14.72% from the company’s previous close.
Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $215.00 target price on shares of Accenture and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Accenture from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $215.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Accenture from $212.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Accenture from $203.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson downgraded shares of Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Accenture presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $214.82.
NYSE ACN opened at $209.20 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Accenture has a 1 year low of $147.44 and a 1 year high of $213.25. The company has a market capitalization of $132.98 billion, a PE ratio of 27.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of $207.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $196.08.
In related news, insider Daniel T. London sold 5,421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.69, for a total value of $1,006,625.49. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,698 shares in the company, valued at $5,886,001.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 2,752 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.70, for a total transaction of $511,046.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,822 shares of company stock valued at $4,785,351. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACN. Farmers National Bank increased its holdings in Accenture by 6.2% in the second quarter. Farmers National Bank now owns 924 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Accenture by 0.4% in the third quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,876 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,246,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in Accenture by 11.0% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 614 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Domani Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Accenture by 0.7% in the third quarter. Domani Wealth LLC now owns 9,836 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,892,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dowling & Yahnke LLC increased its holdings in Accenture by 0.3% in the third quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 19,713 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,792,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.65% of the company’s stock.
Accenture Company Profile
Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.
