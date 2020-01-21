Berenberg Bank Begins Coverage on Accenture (NYSE:ACN)

Equities researchers at Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Accenture (NYSE:ACN) in a report issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price target on the information technology services provider’s stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 14.72% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $215.00 target price on shares of Accenture and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Accenture from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $215.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Accenture from $212.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Accenture from $203.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson downgraded shares of Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Accenture presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $214.82.

Get Accenture alerts:

NYSE ACN opened at $209.20 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Accenture has a 1 year low of $147.44 and a 1 year high of $213.25. The company has a market capitalization of $132.98 billion, a PE ratio of 27.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of $207.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $196.08.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 19th. The information technology services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.10. Accenture had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 33.35%. The company had revenue of $11.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.96 earnings per share. Accenture’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Accenture will post 7.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Daniel T. London sold 5,421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.69, for a total value of $1,006,625.49. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,698 shares in the company, valued at $5,886,001.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 2,752 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.70, for a total transaction of $511,046.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,822 shares of company stock valued at $4,785,351. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACN. Farmers National Bank increased its holdings in Accenture by 6.2% in the second quarter. Farmers National Bank now owns 924 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Accenture by 0.4% in the third quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,876 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,246,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in Accenture by 11.0% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 614 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Domani Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Accenture by 0.7% in the third quarter. Domani Wealth LLC now owns 9,836 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,892,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dowling & Yahnke LLC increased its holdings in Accenture by 0.3% in the third quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 19,713 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,792,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.65% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

Read More: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.