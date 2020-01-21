Bridge Bancorp, Inc. (BDGE) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.24 on January 31st

Bridge Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDGE) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, January 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 24th will be given a dividend of 0.24 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, January 31st. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 23rd. This is a boost from Bridge Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23.

Bridge Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 35.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Bridge Bancorp to earn $2.81 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.7%.

NASDAQ:BDGE opened at $32.89 on Tuesday. Bridge Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $25.47 and a fifty-two week high of $34.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $652.39 million, a PE ratio of 12.75 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.55.

Bridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:BDGE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.04. Bridge Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.95% and a net margin of 25.32%. The business had revenue of $42.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.70 million. On average, research analysts expect that Bridge Bancorp will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Bridge Bancorp news, Director Basswood Capital Management, L sold 6,753 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.80, for a total value of $228,251.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 118,759 shares of company stock worth $3,913,792 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 15.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BDGE shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Bridge Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. BidaskClub cut Bridge Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. ValuEngine cut Bridge Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on Bridge Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.67.

About Bridge Bancorp

Bridge Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for the BNB Bank that provide commercial and consumer banking products and services to small businesses, and municipal and consumer relationships. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits. The company offers commercial real estate, multi-family mortgage, residential mortgage, secured and unsecured commercial and consumer, home equity, and construction and land loans; and mortgage-backed securities, collateralized mortgage obligations, and other asset backed securities.

