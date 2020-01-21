Saratoga Investment Corp (SAR) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 23rd

Saratoga Investment Corp (NYSE:SAR) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.56 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 23rd.

Saratoga Investment has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 1.6% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 3 years. Saratoga Investment has a payout ratio of 93.7% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Equities analysts expect Saratoga Investment to earn $2.38 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 94.1%.

Shares of NYSE SAR opened at $28.14 on Tuesday. Saratoga Investment has a twelve month low of $21.92 and a twelve month high of $28.49. The company has a market capitalization of $314.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.06.

Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.79. Saratoga Investment had a net margin of 68.38% and a return on equity of 9.77%. The company had revenue of $14.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.17 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Saratoga Investment will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider (Tony) Kiernan Anthony acquired 20,000 shares of Saratoga Investment stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.07 per share, with a total value of $61,360.00. 20.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Compass Point raised shares of Saratoga Investment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.75 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Aegis reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Saratoga Investment in a report on Thursday, December 12th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of Saratoga Investment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. National Securities assumed coverage on shares of Saratoga Investment in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Finally, Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Saratoga Investment in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.68.

About Saratoga Investment

Saratoga Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in leveraged and management buyouts, acquisition financings, growth financings, recapitalization, debt refinancing, and transitional financing transactions at the lower end of middle market companies. It structures its investments as debt and equity by investing through first and second lien loans, mezzanine debt, co-investments, select high yield bonds, senior secured bonds, unsecured bonds, and preferred and common equity.

