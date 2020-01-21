DE ENHANCED GLB/COM (DEX) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 23rd

DE ENHANCED GLB/COM (NYSE:DEX) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 7th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 24th will be given a dividend of 0.092 per share on Friday, January 31st. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 23rd. This is a positive change from DE ENHANCED GLB/COM’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09.

DE ENHANCED GLB/COM has raised its dividend by an average of 20.5% annually over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE DEX opened at $10.75 on Tuesday. DE ENHANCED GLB/COM has a 52 week low of $9.22 and a 52 week high of $10.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.95.

Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Delaware Management Holdings, Inc The fund is managed by Delaware Management Business Trust. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

