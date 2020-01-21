Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) Plans $0.10 Quarterly Dividend

Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 3rd, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the oil and gas exploration company on Friday, February 7th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 23rd.

Cabot Oil & Gas has increased its dividend by an average of 71.0% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Cabot Oil & Gas has a dividend payout ratio of 23.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Cabot Oil & Gas to earn $1.17 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 34.2%.

Shares of COG opened at $16.81 on Tuesday. Cabot Oil & Gas has a 12-month low of $15.61 and a 12-month high of $27.65. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $6.86 billion, a PE ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 0.49.

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.04. Cabot Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 34.92% and a net margin of 34.86%. The business had revenue of $429.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $453.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cabot Oil & Gas will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on COG. ValuEngine raised Cabot Oil & Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on Cabot Oil & Gas from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Citigroup began coverage on Cabot Oil & Gas in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Williams Capital set a $22.00 target price on Cabot Oil & Gas and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Cabot Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Cabot Oil & Gas presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.60.

About Cabot Oil & Gas

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, exploits, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 174,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

