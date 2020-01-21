Livermore Investment Group Limited. Declares Dividend of $0.03 (LON:LIV)

Livermore Investment Group Limited. (LON:LIV) announced a dividend on Tuesday, December 31st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share on Friday, February 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 5.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 23rd. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Shares of Livermore Investment Group stock opened at GBX 48.50 ($0.64) on Tuesday. Livermore Investment Group has a one year low of GBX 0.75 ($0.01) and a one year high of GBX 51 ($0.67). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 13.62 and a quick ratio of 13.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 44.65 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 43.37. The firm has a market cap of $84.79 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.78.
