Livermore Investment Group Limited. Declares Dividend of $0.03 (LON:LIV)

Posted by on Jan 21st, 2020

Livermore Investment Group Limited. (LON:LIV) announced a dividend on Tuesday, December 31st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share on Friday, February 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 5.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 23rd. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of Livermore Investment Group stock opened at GBX 48.50 ($0.64) on Tuesday. Livermore Investment Group has a one year low of GBX 0.75 ($0.01) and a one year high of GBX 51 ($0.67). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 13.62 and a quick ratio of 13.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 44.65 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 43.37. The firm has a market cap of $84.79 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.78.

About Livermore Investment Group

Livermore Investments Group Limited invests in real estate, private equity, hedge funds, and capital markets. The company, formerly Empire Online Limited, was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Road Town, British Virgin Islands.

