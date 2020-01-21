Flaherty&Crumrine Prfrd Scts Incm Fd Inc (FFC) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.11 on January 31st

Flaherty&Crumrine Prfrd Scts Incm Fd Inc (NYSE:FFC) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, December 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.112 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, January 31st. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 23rd.

Flaherty&Crumrine Prfrd Scts Incm Fd has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 3.4% annually over the last three years.

FFC opened at $22.23 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.98. Flaherty&Crumrine Prfrd Scts Incm Fd has a 1 year low of $17.67 and a 1 year high of $22.26.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

