nVent Electric PLC (NVT) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 23rd

nVent Electric PLC (NYSE:NVT) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.175 per share on Friday, February 7th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 23rd.

nVent Electric has a payout ratio of 39.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect nVent Electric to earn $1.92 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.70 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 36.5%.

NVT opened at $25.57 on Tuesday. nVent Electric has a fifty-two week low of $19.04 and a fifty-two week high of $28.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.84. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.45 and a beta of 1.70.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.02. nVent Electric had a net margin of 11.07% and a return on equity of 11.85%. The company had revenue of $559.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $554.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that nVent Electric will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on NVT shares. G.Research cut shares of nVent Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Buckingham Research cut their target price on shares of nVent Electric from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Gabelli cut shares of nVent Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of nVent Electric from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of nVent Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. nVent Electric has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.14.

In related news, Director Randall J. Hogan sold 204,605 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.97, for a total transaction of $4,904,381.85. Also, Director William T. Monahan sold 6,116 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.97, for a total transaction of $152,716.52. Following the transaction, the director now owns 50,523 shares in the company, valued at $1,261,559.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Thermal Management, and Electrical & Fastening Solutions.

