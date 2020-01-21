Gooch & Housego plc (GHH) to Issue Dividend of GBX 7.20 on February 28th

Gooch & Housego plc (LON:GHH) announced a dividend on Tuesday, December 3rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, January 23rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 7.20 ($0.09) per share on Friday, February 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 23rd. This is a boost from Gooch & Housego’s previous dividend of $4.30. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of Gooch & Housego stock opened at GBX 1,420 ($18.68) on Tuesday. Gooch & Housego has a one year low of GBX 898 ($11.81) and a one year high of GBX 1,550 ($20.39). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.18, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,371.30 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,212.14. The firm has a market cap of $360.56 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.67.

Separately, FinnCap restated a “corporate” rating on shares of Gooch & Housego in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

Gooch & Housego PLC researches, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells photonic systems, components, and instrumentation in the United States, continental Europe, the United Kingdom, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Aerospace & Defence, Life Sciences, Industrial, and Scientific Research.

