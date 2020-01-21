Stenprop Ltd (STP) to Issue Dividend of GBX 3.38 on February 14th

Stenprop Ltd (LON:STP) announced a dividend on Friday, November 22nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, January 23rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.38 ($0.04) per share on Friday, February 14th. This represents a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 23rd. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of LON:STP opened at GBX 131.50 ($1.73) on Tuesday. Stenprop has a 52 week low of GBX 99.40 ($1.31) and a 52 week high of GBX 132 ($1.74). The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 125.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 112.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.57. The company has a market cap of $372.07 million and a PE ratio of 15.84.

In other Stenprop news, insider James Beaumont sold 173,983 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 126 ($1.66), for a total value of £219,218.58 ($288,369.61). Also, insider Patricia Watson sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 127 ($1.67), for a total transaction of £63,500 ($83,530.65).

