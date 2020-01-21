Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) Lowered to Neutral at Goldman Sachs Group

Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) was downgraded by equities researchers at Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. They presently have a $27.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $24.00. Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 5.26% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Ping Identity in a research report on Monday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Ping Identity in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Mizuho raised their price target on Ping Identity from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Ping Identity from $21.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Ping Identity from $22.50 to $32.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Ping Identity currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.50.

Get Ping Identity alerts:

Shares of Ping Identity stock opened at $25.65 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.86. Ping Identity has a 12 month low of $15.22 and a 12 month high of $28.01.

Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $61.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.12 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ping Identity will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Ping Identity during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Ping Identity during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new position in Ping Identity during the third quarter valued at $173,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Ping Identity during the third quarter valued at $431,000. Finally, Tenzing Global Management LLC purchased a new position in Ping Identity during the third quarter valued at $431,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.28% of the company’s stock.

Ping Identity Company Profile

Ping Identity Holding Corp., doing business as Ping Identity Corporation, provides intelligent identity solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates an Intelligent Identity platform, which offers secure access to any service, application, or application programming interface (API) to customers, employees, partners, and the Internet of Things.

Read More: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Receive News & Ratings for Ping Identity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ping Identity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.