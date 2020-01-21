Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at Citigroup

Investment analysts at Citigroup began coverage on shares of Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) in a research note issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $302.00 price target on the insurance provider’s stock. Citigroup‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 7.87% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $325.00 target price on shares of Everest Re Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Everest Re Group in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Everest Re Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $275.00.

Shares of RE stock opened at $279.97 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $274.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $260.19. Everest Re Group has a 52 week low of $208.01 and a 52 week high of $281.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $11.42 billion, a PE ratio of 28.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.25.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The insurance provider reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $1.32. Everest Re Group had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 5.90%. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.09 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Everest Re Group will post 22.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Everest Re Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in Everest Re Group by 31.6% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in Everest Re Group by 185.9% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 243 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN grew its holdings in Everest Re Group by 47.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 321 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Everest Re Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $103,000. 93.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Everest Re Group

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health insurance through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States.

