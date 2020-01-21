RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Citigroup

Analysts at Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $192.00 price target on the insurance provider’s stock. Citigroup‘s price objective suggests a potential downside of 0.63% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded RenaissanceRe from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $220.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded RenaissanceRe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $201.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of RenaissanceRe in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $190.25.

Shares of NYSE:RNR opened at $193.22 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $193.17 and its 200 day moving average is $188.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $8.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.31. RenaissanceRe has a 52-week low of $132.22 and a 52-week high of $201.35.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The insurance provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.72). The company had revenue of $704.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $574.66 million. RenaissanceRe had a return on equity of 8.23% and a net margin of 17.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 55.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that RenaissanceRe will post 9.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Jonathan Paradine sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.00, for a total transaction of $1,870,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 50,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,370,196. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in RenaissanceRe in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in RenaissanceRe in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in RenaissanceRe in the 3rd quarter worth $135,000. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new position in RenaissanceRe in the 2nd quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Nkcfo LLC purchased a new position in RenaissanceRe in the 3rd quarter worth $242,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss retrocessional reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including earthquakes, hurricanes, and tsunamis, as well as claims arising from other natural and man-made catastrophes comprising winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, and binding facilities and regional U.S.

