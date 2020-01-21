U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Rating Lowered to Underperform at Credit Suisse Group

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) was downgraded by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. They presently have a $52.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $55.00. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 6.05% from the company’s current price.
Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on USB. Oppenheimer cut shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Bank of America cut shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 6th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.47.
Shares of USB opened at $55.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.11. U.S. Bancorp has a twelve month low of $47.57 and a twelve month high of $61.11. The company has a 50 day moving average of $58.69 and a 200-day moving average of $56.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.
In related news, EVP James L. Chosy sold 12,356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.93, for a total value of $740,495.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 102,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,129,999.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jodi L. Richard sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.32, for a total transaction of $154,232.00. Insiders sold 223,804 shares of company stock valued at $13,179,815 over the last three months. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in USB. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 82.1% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,575,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $142,536,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161,260 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,563,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $252,519,000 after purchasing an additional 588,238 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,416,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $244,388,000 after purchasing an additional 549,402 shares during the last quarter. Sabal Trust CO acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $23,435,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 5,287,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $292,592,000 after purchasing an additional 330,313 shares during the last quarter. 75.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About U.S. Bancorp
U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.
Read More: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?
Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.