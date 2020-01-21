U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Rating Lowered to Underperform at Credit Suisse Group

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) was downgraded by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. They presently have a $52.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $55.00. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 6.05% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on USB. Oppenheimer cut shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Bank of America cut shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 6th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.47.

Shares of USB opened at $55.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.11. U.S. Bancorp has a twelve month low of $47.57 and a twelve month high of $61.11. The company has a 50 day moving average of $58.69 and a 200-day moving average of $56.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.08. The company had revenue of $5.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.78 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 25.30% and a return on equity of 15.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP James L. Chosy sold 12,356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.93, for a total value of $740,495.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 102,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,129,999.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jodi L. Richard sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.32, for a total transaction of $154,232.00. Insiders sold 223,804 shares of company stock valued at $13,179,815 over the last three months. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in USB. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 82.1% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,575,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $142,536,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161,260 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,563,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $252,519,000 after purchasing an additional 588,238 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,416,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $244,388,000 after purchasing an additional 549,402 shares during the last quarter. Sabal Trust CO acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $23,435,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 5,287,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $292,592,000 after purchasing an additional 330,313 shares during the last quarter. 75.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

