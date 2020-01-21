Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY) Lifted to “Buy” at BTIG Research

Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY) was upgraded by investment analysts at BTIG Research from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm presently has a $9.50 price objective on the medical equipment provider’s stock. BTIG Research’s target price suggests a potential upside of 189.63% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Accuray from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th.

Get Accuray alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ARAY opened at $3.28 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.02. Accuray has a one year low of $2.35 and a one year high of $5.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.22, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $292.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.26 and a beta of 1.98.

Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $89.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.34 million. Accuray had a negative net margin of 4.02% and a negative return on equity of 35.92%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Accuray will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Shigeyuki Hamamatsu sold 10,563 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.70, for a total transaction of $28,520.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 185,644 shares in the company, valued at $501,238.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph E. Whitters bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.60 per share, for a total transaction of $65,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 144,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $375,380.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 62,663 shares of company stock worth $169,767 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Accuray during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,252,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Accuray during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Accuray by 5.1% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 140,588 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 6,831 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Accuray during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Accuray during the third quarter worth approximately $342,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.93% of the company’s stock.

About Accuray

Accuray Incorporated designs, develops, and sells radiosurgery and radiation therapy systems for the treatment of tumors in the body. The company offers the CyberKnife System, a robotic stereotactic radiosurgery and stereotactic body radiation therapy system used for the treatment of various types of cancer and tumors in the body.

Read More: Equal Weight Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Accuray Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accuray and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.