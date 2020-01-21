Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY) Lifted to “Buy” at BTIG Research

Posted by on Jan 21st, 2020

Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY) was upgraded by investment analysts at BTIG Research from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm presently has a $9.50 price objective on the medical equipment provider’s stock. BTIG Research’s target price suggests a potential upside of 189.63% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Accuray from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARAY opened at $3.28 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.02. Accuray has a one year low of $2.35 and a one year high of $5.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.22, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $292.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.26 and a beta of 1.98.

Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $89.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.34 million. Accuray had a negative net margin of 4.02% and a negative return on equity of 35.92%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Accuray will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Shigeyuki Hamamatsu sold 10,563 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.70, for a total transaction of $28,520.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 185,644 shares in the company, valued at $501,238.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph E. Whitters bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.60 per share, for a total transaction of $65,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 144,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $375,380.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 62,663 shares of company stock worth $169,767 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Accuray during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,252,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Accuray during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Accuray by 5.1% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 140,588 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 6,831 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Accuray during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Accuray during the third quarter worth approximately $342,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.93% of the company’s stock.

About Accuray

Accuray Incorporated designs, develops, and sells radiosurgery and radiation therapy systems for the treatment of tumors in the body. The company offers the CyberKnife System, a robotic stereotactic radiosurgery and stereotactic body radiation therapy system used for the treatment of various types of cancer and tumors in the body.

Latest News

Imperial Capital Boosts MGM Resorts International Price Target to $119.00
Ping Identity Lowered to Neutral at Goldman Sachs Group
Everest Re Group Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at Citigroup
RenaissanceRe Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Citigroup
U.S. Bancorp Rating Lowered to Underperform at Credit Suisse Group
Accuray Lifted to “Buy” at BTIG Research
