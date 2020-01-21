Jefferies Financial Group Upgrades Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) to Hold

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) was upgraded by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage currently has a $64.00 price objective on the chip maker’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 7.38% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on INTC. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of Intel from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Intel from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Intel from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Intel from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.72.

NASDAQ INTC opened at $59.60 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.34. Intel has a 12 month low of $42.86 and a 12 month high of $60.97. The company has a market capitalization of $259.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.99, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.91.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The chip maker reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.18. Intel had a net margin of 27.46% and a return on equity of 28.28%. The business had revenue of $19.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Intel will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Intel declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, October 24th that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the chip maker to repurchase up to 8.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Director Frank D. Yeary sold 12,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.35, for a total transaction of $757,090.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Andy D. Bryant sold 46,932 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.24, for a total transaction of $2,733,319.68. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 425,491 shares in the company, valued at $24,780,595.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 81,284 shares of company stock worth $4,517,194 over the last ninety days. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Evanson Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Intel by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 21,877 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 30,650 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,834,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 0.8% in the third quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. now owns 23,905 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,232,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 1.4% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 14,246 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $734,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 1.8% in the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 11,109 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $572,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. 65.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Intel

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

