J B Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) Upgraded to “Outperform” at Raymond James

J B Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) was upgraded by research analysts at Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage presently has a $130.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock. Raymond James’ price target points to a potential upside of 13.36% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on JBHT. Knight Equity cut J B Hunt Transport Services from a “top pick” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $124.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna Bancshares cut J B Hunt Transport Services from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $124.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of J B Hunt Transport Services in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Goldman Sachs Group cut J B Hunt Transport Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $106.00 price objective (up from $101.00) on shares of J B Hunt Transport Services in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. J B Hunt Transport Services currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.79.

NASDAQ:JBHT opened at $114.68 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $115.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.00. J B Hunt Transport Services has a 52 week low of $83.64 and a 52 week high of $122.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.11.

J B Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The transportation company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by ($0.17). J B Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 25.65% and a net margin of 5.99%. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that J B Hunt Transport Services will post 5.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO David G. Mee sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.06, for a total value of $302,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 108,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,153,169. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Earl Wayne Garrison sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.22, for a total value of $12,022,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,583,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $190,350,817.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 105,810 shares of company stock worth $12,722,810. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of JBHT. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in J B Hunt Transport Services by 99.1% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 639 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in J B Hunt Transport Services in the third quarter valued at $111,000. Bridger Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in J B Hunt Transport Services in the third quarter valued at $173,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in J B Hunt Transport Services in the third quarter valued at $195,000. Finally, Enlightenment Research LLC purchased a new position in J B Hunt Transport Services in the third quarter valued at $210,000. 75.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About J B Hunt Transport Services

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and delivery services in the continental United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in four segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), and Truckload (JBT).

