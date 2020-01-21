Zacks: Brokerages Expect Sierra Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:SRRA) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.10 Per Share

Posted by on Jan 21st, 2020

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Sierra Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:SRRA) will announce ($0.10) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Sierra Oncology’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.07) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.15). Sierra Oncology reported earnings of ($0.19) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 47.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sierra Oncology will report full-year earnings of ($0.50) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.70) to ($0.23). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.33) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.63) to ($0.16). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Sierra Oncology.

Sierra Oncology (NASDAQ:SRRA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.04.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Sierra Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Sierra Oncology in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1.20 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sierra Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.25 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, November 9th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Sierra Oncology by 981.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 43,703 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 39,661 shares in the last quarter. Hikari Power Ltd raised its stake in Sierra Oncology by 98.4% in the third quarter. Hikari Power Ltd now owns 500,138 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 248,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Sierra Oncology by 22.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,312,634 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,295,000 after buying an additional 417,300 shares in the last quarter. 9.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ SRRA opened at $0.40 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 7.69, a current ratio of 7.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Sierra Oncology has a 12-month low of $0.22 and a 12-month high of $2.01. The firm has a market cap of $154.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 1.31.

About Sierra Oncology

Sierra Oncology, Inc, a clinical stage drug development company, is advancing targeted therapeutics for the treatment of patients with unmet medical needs in hematology and oncology. Its lead drug candidate, momelotinib, is a selective and orally-bioavailable JAK1, JAK2, and ACVR1 inhibitor that has been investigated in two completed Phase 3 trials for the treatment of myelofibrosis and has demonstrated a differentiated therapeutic profile encompassing anemia-related benefits, as well as achieving substantive splenic volume reduction and constitutional symptom control.

