$0.16 Earnings Per Share Expected for Kornit Digital Ltd (NASDAQ:KRNT) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Kornit Digital Ltd (NASDAQ:KRNT) will report $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Kornit Digital’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.18 and the lowest is $0.14. Kornit Digital reported earnings of $0.08 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 100%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kornit Digital will report full-year earnings of $0.34 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.75 to $0.84. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Kornit Digital.

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 18th. The industrial products company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $49.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.68 million. Kornit Digital had a net margin of 4.75% and a return on equity of 2.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on KRNT. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Kornit Digital from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price (up previously from $34.00) on shares of Kornit Digital in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Kornit Digital in a research report on Monday, November 18th. BidaskClub raised Kornit Digital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Kornit Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Kornit Digital has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.33.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KRNT. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Kornit Digital in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Kornit Digital in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Kornit Digital in the third quarter worth $50,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Kornit Digital by 29.7% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,272 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in Kornit Digital by 42.7% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. 96.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:KRNT opened at $40.76 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 203.80 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 6.83, a current ratio of 7.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Kornit Digital has a 12-month low of $18.00 and a 12-month high of $41.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.99 and its 200 day moving average is $32.06.

About Kornit Digital

Kornit Digital Ltd. develops, designs, and markets digital printing solutions for the fashion, apparel, and home decor segments of printed textile industry. The company's solutions include digital printing systems, ink and other consumables, associated software, and value added services. It offers direct-to-garment printing systems from smaller industrial operators to mass producers; NeoPigment ink and other consumables; QuickP designer software; and value added services, such as maintenance and support, and professional services.

