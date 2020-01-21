Viewray (NASDAQ:VRAY) Upgraded to Hold by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Viewray (NASDAQ:VRAY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday morning, BidAskClub reports.

VRAY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Oppenheimer started coverage on Viewray in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Viewray in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Viewray in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Viewray from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, November 16th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Viewray from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Viewray has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $6.10.

NASDAQ VRAY opened at $3.12 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $310.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 3.70 and a quick ratio of 2.58. Viewray has a 1-year low of $2.12 and a 1-year high of $9.76.

Viewray (NASDAQ:VRAY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.06. Viewray had a negative return on equity of 75.41% and a negative net margin of 110.61%. The company had revenue of $20.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.66 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.39) EPS. Viewray’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Viewray will post -1.1 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in Viewray in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Viewray in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Viewray by 4,390.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 5,751 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in Viewray in the 3rd quarter worth $86,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Viewray by 587.8% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 32,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 27,855 shares in the last quarter.

ViewRay, Inc designs, manufactures and markets MRIdian, the magnetic resonance imaging (MRI)-guided radiation therapy system to image and treat cancer patients simultaneously. The Company offers radiation therapy technology combined with magnetic resonance imaging. MRIdian integrates MRI technology, radiation delivery and the Company’s software to locate, target and track the position and shape of soft-tissue tumors while radiation is delivered.

