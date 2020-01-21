Secoo (NASDAQ:SECO) Downgraded by BidaskClub to “Hold”

BidaskClub cut shares of Secoo (NASDAQ:SECO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Secoo from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, October 5th. TheStreet cut Secoo from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th.

Secoo stock opened at $6.90 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $346.67 million, a PE ratio of 15.33 and a beta of 2.63. Secoo has a 12 month low of $5.05 and a 12 month high of $10.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.65.

Secoo (NASDAQ:SECO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $271.64 million during the quarter. Secoo had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 2.40%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Secoo by 8.7% in the third quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 30,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 2,430 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Secoo by 10.3% in the second quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 34,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 3,191 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Secoo in the second quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Secoo by 19.3% in the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 92,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in Secoo by 19.3% during the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 421,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,203,000 after acquiring an additional 68,316 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 18.03% of the company’s stock.

About Secoo

Secoo Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates an integrated online and offline shopping platform in Mainland China, Hong Kong, and other countries. The company provides upscale brand products and services, including bags, watches, women's and men's wear, footwear, children's wear, sportswear, cosmetics and skin care products, jewelry, accessories, home goods, fine food and beverage products, arts, and Chinese original products, as well as lifestyle services through its Website, mobile applications, and offline experience centers.

