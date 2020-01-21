Barclays (LON:BARC) Receives Sell Rating from Citigroup

Citigroup restated their sell rating on shares of Barclays (LON:BARC) in a research note published on Monday, Digital Look reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of Barclays from GBX 205 ($2.70) to GBX 208 ($2.74) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Barclays from GBX 209 ($2.75) to GBX 244 ($3.21) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Shore Capital restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 250 ($3.29) price objective on shares of Barclays in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Barclays in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of Barclays in a research note on Monday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Barclays presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 209.75 ($2.76).

Shares of Barclays stock opened at GBX 174.48 ($2.30) on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 178.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 161.10. The company has a market cap of $30.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.28. Barclays has a 1 year low of GBX 131.04 ($1.72) and a 1 year high of GBX 192.99 ($2.54).

In other Barclays news, insider Dawn Fitzpatrick purchased 473,406 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 170 ($2.24) per share, for a total transaction of £804,790.20 ($1,058,655.88).

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, other European countries, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, including retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

