Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Accenture (NYSE:ACN)

Royal Bank of Canada restated their buy rating on shares of Accenture (NYSE:ACN) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $228.00 price objective on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on ACN. ValuEngine cut Accenture from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Accenture from $203.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Accenture from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Cowen lifted their price target on Accenture from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on Accenture from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $212.55.

Get Accenture alerts:

Accenture stock opened at $209.20 on Monday. Accenture has a 52 week low of $147.44 and a 52 week high of $213.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $207.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $196.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $132.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.93, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.05.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The information technology services provider reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.10. Accenture had a return on equity of 33.35% and a net margin of 11.06%. The business had revenue of $11.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Accenture will post 7.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 16th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 15th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.48%.

In other news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 12,961 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.69, for a total value of $2,406,728.09. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 22,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,215,534.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 4,688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.65, for a total value of $860,951.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,008,319.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 25,822 shares of company stock valued at $4,785,351. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACN. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its holdings in shares of Accenture by 125.0% during the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 135 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accenture during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Accenture by 2,188.9% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 206 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Finally, Quantum Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Accenture during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. 73.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Accenture

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

Featured Story: Profit Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.