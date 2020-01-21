Mastercard’s (MA) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Nomura

Nomura reissued their buy rating on shares of Mastercard (NYSE:MA) in a research report released on Monday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine cut Mastercard from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on Mastercard from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Mastercard from $317.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Moffett Nathanson boosted their price target on Mastercard from to and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Mastercard to $348.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $317.64.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Mastercard stock opened at $323.66 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $300.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $282.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market cap of $326.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.02, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.03. Mastercard has a fifty-two week low of $196.60 and a fifty-two week high of $324.03.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The credit services provider reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $4.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.41 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 146.92% and a net margin of 42.50%. The business’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.78 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Mastercard will post 7.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 9th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 8th. This is a boost from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is 24.65%.

Mastercard declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $8.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the credit services provider to repurchase up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 7,542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.56, for a total value of $2,040,563.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 111,969,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,294,597,247.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard Haythornthwaite sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $1,400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,119 shares in the company, valued at $8,993,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 191,096 shares of company stock worth $56,758,009 over the last ninety days. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Old Port Advisors increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 1,913 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 1,846 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 7,284 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,978,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC now owns 892 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 52.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 110 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. 74.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

Featured Article: Google Finance Portfolio

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.