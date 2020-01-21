Bonhill Group (LON:BONH) Receives “Buy” Rating from Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Bonhill Group (LON:BONH) in a report published on Monday, Digital Look reports. The firm currently has a GBX 71 ($0.93) price target on the stock.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a house stock rating on shares of Bonhill Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th.

Shares of BONH opened at GBX 32.15 ($0.42) on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 37.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 53.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.19. Bonhill Group has a 12 month low of GBX 26.75 ($0.35) and a 12 month high of GBX 94 ($1.24). The company has a market cap of $15.62 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.00.

In other Bonhill Group news, insider Simon Stilwell bought 67,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 40 ($0.53) per share, for a total transaction of £26,800 ($35,253.88).

Bonhill Group Company Profile

Bonhill Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital media and events company in the United Kingdom. The company's services include running digital advertising campaigns through its digital media platforms, demand generation solutions that generate qualified sales leads, bespoke content marketing programs, and intelligence-driven research reports.

