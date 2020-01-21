MVC Capital (NYSE:MVC) Earns “Buy” Rating from Maxim Group

Maxim Group reissued their buy rating on shares of MVC Capital (NYSE:MVC) in a report issued on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. Maxim Group currently has a $13.00 price target on the investment management company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MVC Capital from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. TheStreet downgraded MVC Capital from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd.

Shares of MVC opened at $9.23 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 17.16, a quick ratio of 17.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $163.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.20 and a 200 day moving average of $9.11. MVC Capital has a 12 month low of $8.62 and a 12 month high of $9.65.

MVC Capital (NYSE:MVC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The investment management company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17. The company had revenue of $8.05 million during the quarter. MVC Capital had a return on equity of 5.13% and a net margin of 53.41%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd were given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 2nd. MVC Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 104.62%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in MVC Capital by 5.7% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 51,700 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in MVC Capital by 186.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,927 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 4,507 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in MVC Capital by 43.8% in the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 17,061 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in MVC Capital by 6.5% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 99,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $881,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Trading LLC increased its position in MVC Capital by 67.3% in the second quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC now owns 17,844 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 7,181 shares during the last quarter. 50.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MVC Capital Company Profile

MVC Capital, Inc is a business development company specializing in equity, acquisition financing, mezzanine financing, management buyouts, leveraged buildups, corporate partnerships, PIPE transactions, going private transactions, private company recapitalizations, operational turnarounds, and growth and expansion capital transaction financing.

