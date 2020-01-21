Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Cogeco Communications (OTCMKTS:CGEAF)

Royal Bank of Canada restated their hold rating on shares of Cogeco Communications (OTCMKTS:CGEAF) in a report released on Monday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $112.00 price objective on the stock.

CGEAF stock opened at $87.90 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.61. Cogeco Communications has a fifty-two week low of $46.63 and a fifty-two week high of $90.10.

Get Cogeco Communications alerts:

About Cogeco Communications

Cogeco Communications Inc operates as a communications corporation in North America. The company operates in three segments: Canadian Broadband Services; American Broadband Services; and Business Information and Communications Technology Services. It offers digital video and programming services, such as basic services, digital tier packages, discretionary services, pay-per-view channels, video-on-demand services, high definition and 4K television services, and advanced video services; Internet services; and telephony services to residential customers comprising direct international calling, international long distance plans, voicemail, and other custom calling features.

Recommended Story: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Receive News & Ratings for Cogeco Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cogeco Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.