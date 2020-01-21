Entergy’s (ETR) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their hold rating on shares of Entergy (NYSE:ETR) in a research note published on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $118.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group cut shares of Entergy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Entergy from $128.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine cut shares of Entergy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Mizuho reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $123.00 target price (up previously from $121.00) on shares of Entergy in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Entergy from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $119.36.

Shares of NYSE:ETR opened at $126.31 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $119.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Entergy has a 1 year low of $85.41 and a 1 year high of $126.43.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $36.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.42 billion. Entergy had a net margin of 7.38% and a return on equity of 11.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.77 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Entergy will post 5.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Entergy by 2.6% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,362 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,787,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Bluescape Energy Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Entergy by 78.6% during the third quarter. Bluescape Energy Partners LLC now owns 454,083 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $53,291,000 after buying an additional 199,776 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Entergy during the third quarter worth $85,000. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Entergy by 1.7% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 886,853 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $104,082,000 after buying an additional 14,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Entergy by 4.7% during the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 167,357 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $19,641,000 after purchasing an additional 7,502 shares during the period. 86.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Entergy

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates electricity through gas/oil, nuclear, coal, hydro, and solar power sources. The company's Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

