Whitecap Resources (OTCMKTS:SPGYF) Receives “Buy” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Whitecap Resources (OTCMKTS:SPGYF) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $7.25 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Raymond James set a $5.50 target price on Whitecap Resources and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 1st.

Get Whitecap Resources alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS SPGYF opened at $4.09 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.30. Whitecap Resources has a 52-week low of $2.57 and a 52-week high of $4.50.

Whitecap Resources Inc acquires and develops petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. Its principal properties are located in West Central Alberta, Northwest Alberta and British Columbia, Southeast Saskatchewan, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southeast Saskatchewan. Whitecap Resources Inc is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Further Reading: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Whitecap Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whitecap Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.