Centerra Gold (OTCMKTS:CAGDF) Given “Hold” Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada restated their hold rating on shares of Centerra Gold (OTCMKTS:CAGDF) in a report released on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $11.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on CAGDF. CIBC lowered shares of Centerra Gold from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Centerra Gold from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th.

OTCMKTS:CAGDF opened at $7.24 on Monday. Centerra Gold has a 1-year low of $4.53 and a 1-year high of $9.85. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.68 and a 200 day moving average of $8.33.

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining and exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Asia, and internationally. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Kumtor gold mine located in the Kyrgyz Republic; and the Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada.

