Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) Receives “Buy” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada restated their buy rating on shares of Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) in a research note released on Monday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $56.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock.
A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on BERY. Zacks Investment Research raised Berry Global Group from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. ValuEngine raised Berry Global Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Bank of America raised Berry Global Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays initiated coverage on Berry Global Group in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Berry Global Group from $59.00 to $58.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Berry Global Group presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $55.30.
Shares of NYSE:BERY opened at $48.75 on Monday. Berry Global Group has a fifty-two week low of $36.98 and a fifty-two week high of $59.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of $46.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.96, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.19.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in Berry Global Group during the third quarter valued at about $51,000. FTB Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Berry Global Group by 55.9% during the third quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 1,386 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Berry Global Group during the third quarter valued at about $211,000. Arden Trust Co increased its stake in Berry Global Group by 14.6% during the third quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 5,604 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp bought a new position in Berry Global Group during the third quarter valued at about $246,000. 95.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Berry Global Group
Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Materials; Health, Hygiene & Specialties; and Consumer Packaging. The Engineered Materials segment offers engineered materials, including stretch and shrink films, and converter films; trash-can liners and food bags; cloth and foil, splicing and laminating, flame-retardant, flashing and seaming tapes, double-faced cloth, masking, mounting, OEM, and medical and specialty tapes; and food and consumer films, retail bags, and polyvinyl chloride films.
Read More: How much money do you need to begin day trading?
Receive News & Ratings for Berry Global Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berry Global Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.