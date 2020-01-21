Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) Receives “Buy” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada restated their buy rating on shares of Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) in a research note released on Monday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $56.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on BERY. Zacks Investment Research raised Berry Global Group from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. ValuEngine raised Berry Global Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Bank of America raised Berry Global Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays initiated coverage on Berry Global Group in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Berry Global Group from $59.00 to $58.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Berry Global Group presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $55.30.

Get Berry Global Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BERY opened at $48.75 on Monday. Berry Global Group has a fifty-two week low of $36.98 and a fifty-two week high of $59.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of $46.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.96, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.16. Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 29.77% and a net margin of 4.55%. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 47.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Berry Global Group will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in Berry Global Group during the third quarter valued at about $51,000. FTB Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Berry Global Group by 55.9% during the third quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 1,386 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Berry Global Group during the third quarter valued at about $211,000. Arden Trust Co increased its stake in Berry Global Group by 14.6% during the third quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 5,604 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp bought a new position in Berry Global Group during the third quarter valued at about $246,000. 95.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Berry Global Group

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Materials; Health, Hygiene & Specialties; and Consumer Packaging. The Engineered Materials segment offers engineered materials, including stretch and shrink films, and converter films; trash-can liners and food bags; cloth and foil, splicing and laminating, flame-retardant, flashing and seaming tapes, double-faced cloth, masking, mounting, OEM, and medical and specialty tapes; and food and consumer films, retail bags, and polyvinyl chloride films.

Read More: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Berry Global Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berry Global Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.