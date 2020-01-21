Painted Pony Energy (OTCMKTS:PDPYF) Receives Hold Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Painted Pony Energy (OTCMKTS:PDPYF) in a research report released on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $1.00 price objective on the stock.

PDPYF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Eight Capital upgraded shares of Painted Pony Energy to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Painted Pony Energy from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Shares of PDPYF stock opened at $0.55 on Monday. Painted Pony Energy has a 52-week low of $0.43 and a 52-week high of $1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $88.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.50 and a beta of 1.41.

Painted Pony Energy (OTCMKTS:PDPYF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $41.62 million during the quarter. Painted Pony Energy had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 0.43%.

About Painted Pony Energy

Painted Pony Energy Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas resources in Western Canada. It focuses primarily on the development and production of natural gas and natural gas liquids from the Montney formation in northeast British Columbia. The company was formerly known as Painted Pony Petroleum Ltd.

