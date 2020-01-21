Brigham Minerals’ (MNRL) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

Posted by on Jan 21st, 2020

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their buy rating on shares of Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) in a research report report published on Monday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $25.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Capital One Financial started coverage on shares of Brigham Minerals in a research note on Friday, October 18th. They issued an overweight rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brigham Minerals from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of Brigham Minerals from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $25.08.

MNRL opened at $19.51 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 7.07, a quick ratio of 7.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Brigham Minerals has a twelve month low of $17.51 and a twelve month high of $23.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.98.

Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $25.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.50 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Brigham Minerals will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director James R. Levy sold 2,955,810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.38, for a total transaction of $51,371,977.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Yorktown X. Associates Llc sold 802,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.38, for a total transaction of $13,944,391.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Brigham Minerals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $19,202,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Brigham Minerals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $16,834,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Brigham Minerals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $12,755,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Brigham Minerals by 1,819.3% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 345,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,875,000 after purchasing an additional 327,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new stake in Brigham Minerals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,438,000. Institutional investors own 43.22% of the company’s stock.

Brigham Minerals Company Profile

Brigham Minerals, Inc owns and operates a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests in the continental United States. The company primarily holds mineral and royalty interests in the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico; the SCOOP/STACK plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma; the Denver-Julesburg Basin in Colorado; and Wyoming and the Williston Basin in North Dakota.

Analyst Recommendations for Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL)

