Brigham Minerals’ (MNRL) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their buy rating on shares of Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) in a research report report published on Monday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $25.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Capital One Financial started coverage on shares of Brigham Minerals in a research note on Friday, October 18th. They issued an overweight rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brigham Minerals from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of Brigham Minerals from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $25.08.

MNRL opened at $19.51 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 7.07, a quick ratio of 7.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Brigham Minerals has a twelve month low of $17.51 and a twelve month high of $23.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.98.

Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $25.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.50 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Brigham Minerals will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director James R. Levy sold 2,955,810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.38, for a total transaction of $51,371,977.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Yorktown X. Associates Llc sold 802,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.38, for a total transaction of $13,944,391.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Brigham Minerals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $19,202,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Brigham Minerals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $16,834,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Brigham Minerals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $12,755,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Brigham Minerals by 1,819.3% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 345,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,875,000 after purchasing an additional 327,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new stake in Brigham Minerals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,438,000. Institutional investors own 43.22% of the company’s stock.

Brigham Minerals Company Profile

Brigham Minerals, Inc owns and operates a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests in the continental United States. The company primarily holds mineral and royalty interests in the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico; the SCOOP/STACK plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma; the Denver-Julesburg Basin in Colorado; and Wyoming and the Williston Basin in North Dakota.

