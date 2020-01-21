Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) Receives Hold Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their hold rating on shares of Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) in a report issued on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $20.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup cut shares of Manitowoc from a neutral rating to a sell rating and dropped their price target for the company from $16.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Barclays reissued a buy rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Manitowoc in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. ValuEngine raised shares of Manitowoc from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. William Blair reissued a market perform rating on shares of Manitowoc in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Manitowoc from a sell rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from $12.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $16.83.

Shares of MTW opened at $16.36 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $578.31 million, a P/E ratio of -14.23, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.04. Manitowoc has a twelve month low of $10.49 and a twelve month high of $19.77.

Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $448.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $455.27 million. Manitowoc had a negative net margin of 2.17% and a positive return on equity of 10.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Manitowoc will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Manitowoc in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Manitowoc by 513.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,010 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 4,193 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Manitowoc by 104.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 9,905 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 5,056 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Manitowoc by 400.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 8,100 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Manitowoc by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,666 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,648 shares during the period. 76.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Manitowoc Company Profile

The Manitowoc Company, Inc provides engineered lifting equipment for the construction industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It designs, manufactures, and distributes crawler-mounted lattice-boom cranes under the Manitowoc brand; a line of top-slewing and self-erecting tower cranes under the Potain brand; mobile telescopic cranes under the Grove brand; and a line of hydraulically powered telescopic boom trucks under the National Crane brand.

