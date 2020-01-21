Element Fleet Management (OTCMKTS:ELEEF) Receives Buy Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their buy rating on shares of Element Fleet Management (OTCMKTS:ELEEF) in a report released on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $16.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Raymond James restated a buy rating and set a $14.50 price objective on shares of Element Fleet Management in a research note on Thursday, November 7th.

Get Element Fleet Management alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS ELEEF opened at $9.58 on Monday. Element Fleet Management has a fifty-two week low of $5.26 and a fifty-two week high of $9.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.22.

Element Fleet Management Corp. operates as a fleet management company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers fleet management services, including acquisition, financing, program management, and remarketing services for cars and light duty vehicles, medium and heavy duty trucks, material handling equipment, automobiles, and specialty vehicles and equipment, as well as corporate, municipal, and industrial fleets.

Recommended Story: What is meant by holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Element Fleet Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Element Fleet Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.