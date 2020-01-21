PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) Given “Hold” Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their hold rating on shares of PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) in a research note released on Monday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $31.00 target price on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on PBF. Tudor Pickering raised shares of PBF Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 2nd. ValuEngine cut shares of PBF Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of PBF Energy from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Barclays began coverage on shares of PBF Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set an overweight rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of PBF Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $37.20.

Get PBF Energy alerts:

PBF Energy stock opened at $31.01 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. PBF Energy has a twelve month low of $21.09 and a twelve month high of $37.03. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.50.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.07. PBF Energy had a negative net margin of 0.36% and a positive return on equity of 4.77%. The firm had revenue of $6.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that PBF Energy will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Carso S.A. De C.V. Inversora acquired 5,028 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $32.56 per share, with a total value of $163,711.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders purchased 2,292,385 shares of company stock worth $71,434,520 over the last three months. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Castleark Management LLC bought a new position in PBF Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,627,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in PBF Energy by 4.4% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 154,659 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,205,000 after buying an additional 6,488 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in PBF Energy by 49.3% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 229,642 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,244,000 after buying an additional 75,808 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in PBF Energy by 47.1% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 339,225 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,224,000 after buying an additional 108,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in PBF Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,061,000. 79.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PBF Energy

PBF Energy, Inc engages in the operation of a petroleum refiner and supplier of unbranded transportation fuels, heating oil, petrochemical feedstocks, lubricants, and other petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the Refining and Logistics segments. The Refining segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks into petroleum products.

Recommended Story: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Receive News & Ratings for PBF Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PBF Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.