Anglo American’s (AAUKF) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their buy rating on shares of Anglo American (OTCMKTS:AAUKF) in a report released on Monday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Separately, Barclays reissued a hold rating on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Thursday, December 12th.

AAUKF stock opened at $29.51 on Monday. Anglo American has a twelve month low of $20.49 and a twelve month high of $29.51. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.20.

Anglo American plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploring, mining, and processing various metals and minerals worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron; and nickel and manganese ores, as well as alloys.

