Auto Trader Group (LON:AUTO) Upgraded by Goldman Sachs Group to Buy

Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Auto Trader Group (LON:AUTO) to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has GBX 688 ($9.05) target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of GBX 604 ($7.95).

AUTO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Peel Hunt raised Auto Trader Group to an add rating in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a report on Friday, November 8th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a hold rating and set a GBX 570 ($7.50) price objective on shares of Auto Trader Group in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a report on Monday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Auto Trader Group currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 569.07 ($7.49).

Shares of AUTO stock opened at GBX 587.03 ($7.72) on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 578.28 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 544.88. Auto Trader Group has a 1-year low of GBX 442.90 ($5.83) and a 1-year high of GBX 613.80 ($8.07). The firm has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion and a PE ratio of 26.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 351.73, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.94.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of GBX 2.40 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a yield of 0.44%. Auto Trader Group’s payout ratio is 0.31%.

About Auto Trader Group

Auto Trader Group plc operates in the digital automotive marketplace in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It offers its products to retailers and home traders, and logistics firms; vehicle advertisement on its Websites for private sellers, as well as insurance and loan financing products to consumers; and display advertising on its Websites for manufacturers and their advertising agencies.

